RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.45

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 32500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24.

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

