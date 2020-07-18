Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) were up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.16, approximately 8,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 303,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $384.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rev Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rev Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

