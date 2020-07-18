Reviewing Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and DHI Group (NASDAQ:DHX)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 2.96% 8.26% 4.66% Paypal 10.27% 16.06% 5.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Paypal shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Paypal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DHI Group and Paypal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paypal 0 5 32 0 2.86

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 83.19%. Paypal has a consensus price target of $161.68, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Paypal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and Paypal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.37 million 0.82 $12.55 million $0.24 9.67 Paypal $17.77 billion 11.49 $2.46 billion $2.45 70.99

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paypal beats DHI Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

