Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

RXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $584,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,222.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

