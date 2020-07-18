Rogers Communications Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $42.17 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

