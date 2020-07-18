Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

