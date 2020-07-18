Roxanne Oulman Sells 11,956 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 11,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $326,877.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,898 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,751.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $169,661.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLA. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

