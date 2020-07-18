Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,443 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xerox were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Xerox by 160.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

XRX stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

