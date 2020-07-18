Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Opsens (CVE:OPS) Price Target to C$1.25

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Opsens has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.52.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

