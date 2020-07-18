RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSNAY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC lowered RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSNAY stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.