salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,551 shares of company stock worth $109,793,357. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The company has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

