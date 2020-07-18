SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SAP by 758.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $186.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $157.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

