Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.