Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

