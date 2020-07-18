Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

