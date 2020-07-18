Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.