Scott Belsky Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

On Friday, May 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00.

Adobe stock opened at $432.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.50 and a 200-day moving average of $363.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.