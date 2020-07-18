Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, 14,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 9,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

