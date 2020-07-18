Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 24,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $4,085,235.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,415,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,041 shares of company stock worth $114,040,663. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $182.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $132.95.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

