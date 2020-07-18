Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,233.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

