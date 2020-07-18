Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce $75.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 749,900%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $57.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $33.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $18,910,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $10,943,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,816,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $238.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.