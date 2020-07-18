ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $534,605,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.93.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $421.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.43. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $430.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

