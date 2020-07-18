Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VII. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.91.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

VII opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.53.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.3155844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.