Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp (CVE:VIPR) were down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, approximately 210,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 60,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a market cap of $17.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver. The company holds interest in three mineral concessions totaling 35,598 hectares that comprise part of the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

