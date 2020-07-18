SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) has been assigned a C$13.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIL. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.19. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.93 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$282,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,250,008.97. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,589,765.50. Insiders have sold a total of 287,200 shares of company stock worth $3,580,014 over the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.