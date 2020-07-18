Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $20.06, approximately 40,894 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,757,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Several brokerages have commented on SBGI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 347,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.