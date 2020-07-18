SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 1.1% Higher

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.75, 84,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,747,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $390.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

