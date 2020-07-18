SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Up 2%

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s stock price shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.52, 7,619 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 170,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.86). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

