Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Position Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 52.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after buying an additional 2,605,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after buying an additional 1,781,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

