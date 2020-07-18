Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 31,266 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,143 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

LUV opened at $34.13 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

