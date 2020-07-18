Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, 847,655 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 370,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $23.86 million and a P/E ratio of -71.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

