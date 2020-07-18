SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 601.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

