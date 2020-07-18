Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stake Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,452,102 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 498,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 67,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,626,000.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $17.61 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

