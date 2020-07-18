Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ STXB opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.