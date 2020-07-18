Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,897,000 after buying an additional 92,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,501,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $49.53 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

