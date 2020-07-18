Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,952 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,005% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $2,927,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,471,681.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,009,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after buying an additional 712,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after buying an additional 446,612 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

