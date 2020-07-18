Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,261 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,784% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

NYSE:AME opened at $92.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 9,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

