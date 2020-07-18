Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,150 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,178% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Barclays had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 348,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

