Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,905 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,909% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

PRGS stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Progress Software by 56.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.