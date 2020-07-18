Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 653 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,066% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $101,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crown by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 656,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $35,234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

