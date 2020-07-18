StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$4.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 487.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.34. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$72,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,956. Also, Director Iqbal Khan bought 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,597.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,070,617.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 821,934 shares of company stock worth $2,559,658.

StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

