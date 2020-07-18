Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,271,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,306,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,352,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,247,000 after purchasing an additional 708,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,205 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,505,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 108,911 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

