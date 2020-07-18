SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Astronics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATRO. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ATRO opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $289.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Astronics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Astronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Astronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

