Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) versus MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NASDAQ:MIN) Head to Head Analysis

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sutter Rock Capital and MFS Intermediate Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 MFS Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutter Rock Capital currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.98%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than MFS Intermediate Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 177.60 $23.95 million ($0.49) -27.51 MFS Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Intermediate Income Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital -1,111.71% -6.28% -4.22% MFS Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit and MFS Intermediate Income Trust Blended Index. MFS Intermediate Income Trust was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.