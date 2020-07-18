SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $76,528,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,925 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $44,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

