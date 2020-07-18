Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.92, 373,563 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,512,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,019,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

