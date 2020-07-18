TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. MKM Partners raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $155.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

