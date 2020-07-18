Tcr2 Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 19,204% compared to the typical volume of 23 call options.

TCRR stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $610,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCRR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

