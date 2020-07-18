TD Securities Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$31.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.56.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$24.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.