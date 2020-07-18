TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $472,650.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,844.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $441,750.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $925.56 million, a PE ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

